MiL.k (MLK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.08 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $89.41 million and $27.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,513,548 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

