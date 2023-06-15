Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 181,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

