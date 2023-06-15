Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 7.8%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMTOF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

