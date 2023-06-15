Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 7.8%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOFGet Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMTOF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.