Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 23.4%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares were up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 5,148,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,250,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.