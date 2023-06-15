Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.66). 51,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 195,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.68).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.12.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.