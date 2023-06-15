MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Financial Analysis

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MOGU and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $232.08 million 0.08 -$24.94 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.86 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Summary

MOGU beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

(Get Rating)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

