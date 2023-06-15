Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 757,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.