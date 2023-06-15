Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 757,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

