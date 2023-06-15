Monero Price Reaches $134.37 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $134.37 or 0.00536580 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $76.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,042.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00294762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00415065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,292,424 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

