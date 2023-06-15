Monero Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $68.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $133.70 or 0.00526823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,380.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00292694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00059445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00411871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,292,503 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

