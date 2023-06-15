Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 56743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Moneta Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

