Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

