Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 1,651,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,002. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

