Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,423 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,396,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,082,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.1 %

Morningstar stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,946. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.45.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morningstar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,911,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

