Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.16. 240,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.