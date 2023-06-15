MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MPZZF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
