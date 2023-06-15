Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,950,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 54,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,236. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

