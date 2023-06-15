Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MLLGF stock remained flat at $12.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.