Multichain (MULTI) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00013177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $60.60 million and $4.33 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

