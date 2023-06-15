Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Munters Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS MMNNF remained flat at C$7.95 during trading on Thursday. Munters Group AB has a 52-week low of C$7.95 and a 52-week high of C$7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.