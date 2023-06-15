MUSE ENT NFT One Day Volume Reaches $2.42 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397492 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

