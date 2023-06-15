My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $803,569.53

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $803,569.53 and approximately $682,933.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

