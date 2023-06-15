NaaS Technology (NAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 16th.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ NAAS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.78.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NaaS Technology (NAAS)
