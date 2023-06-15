Nancy Laben Sells 4,117 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

