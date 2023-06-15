Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Acquires $205,840.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 4,248,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.