Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 1,767 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

