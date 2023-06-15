Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 1,767 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.