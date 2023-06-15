National Pension Service Acquires 11,351 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $159,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,210,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.43. 72,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.80 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
