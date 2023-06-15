National Pension Service Acquires 11,351 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $159,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,210,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.43. 72,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.80 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.