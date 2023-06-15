National Pension Service Acquires 4,214 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Humana worth $106,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

HUM traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,680. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

