National Pension Service Acquires 7,958 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $169,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,169,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,280. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.