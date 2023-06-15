National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $104,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 835,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

