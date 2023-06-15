National Pension Service Has $149.23 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Tower were worth $149,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

