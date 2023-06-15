National Pension Service Has $194.98 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $194,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,471. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.