National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $116,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,606. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

