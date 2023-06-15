National Pension Service Purchases 11,683 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $231,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

WFC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,844,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

