National Pension Service Purchases 11,686 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 8,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $566.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $567.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

