National Pension Service Purchases 2,325 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $136,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.15. 129,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $327.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

