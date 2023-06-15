nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.97. 402,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 819,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Specifically, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

nCino Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.