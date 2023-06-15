NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $45.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,014,702 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 921,014,702 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.18344873 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $61,790,159.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

