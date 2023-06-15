Neblio 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,767.69 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $92,767.69 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,698,172 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

