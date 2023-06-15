Neeta Patel Acquires 189 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £493.29 ($617.23).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 216 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £494.64 ($618.92).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Neeta Patel acquired 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £495 ($619.37).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.07 and a beta of 0.63. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.70 ($3.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.83.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

