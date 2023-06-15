NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 307,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 412,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

About NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

