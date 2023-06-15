NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 307,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 412,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.