New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.29. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 24,002 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.