New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 3.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.25. 234,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,028,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

