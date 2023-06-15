New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down to $69.81

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.81, but opened at $65.74. New Relic shares last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 88,543 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

New Relic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,191 shares of company stock worth $31,498,826 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

