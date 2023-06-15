New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.81. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 107,938 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.
New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
