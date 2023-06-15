Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) shares fell 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 54,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

