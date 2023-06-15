NFT Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $598,267.49 and $365.61 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,920.68 or 1.00103843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01690835 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $138.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

