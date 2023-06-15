Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE CNM opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,905,903 shares of company stock valued at $812,231,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

