Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.29. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 9,885 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.