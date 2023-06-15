Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:NVT remained flat at GBX 56.50 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday. 3,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.32. The stock has a market cap of £98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.14 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.81).

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

