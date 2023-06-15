Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:NVT remained flat at GBX 56.50 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday. 3,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.32. The stock has a market cap of £98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.14 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.81).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.