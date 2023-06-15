Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,407,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 120,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 2,671,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491,924. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

